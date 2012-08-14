* WPI rises 6.87 pct in July, much lower than expected
* Bond yields trade in 8.12-8.24 percent range
* Drop seen temporary, inflation will rise again - analysts
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Aug 14 Indian bonds fell on Tuesday
after a rise in July core inflation dented expectations for an
interest rate cut, reversing initial gains after the headline
wholesale prices index unexpectedly fell to a near three-year
low.
Data on Tuesday showed WPI rose a lower-than-expected 6.87
percent last month, coming in below expectations as food and
fuel inflation cooled. However, a pick-up in manufacturing price
pressures pushed core inflation to around 5.44 percent from 4.9
percent in June.
That adds a wrinkle to bond market expectations for rate
cuts at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review in
mid-September, as the data still remains above the central
bank's expected comfort levels.
The central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao has consistently
maintained his hawkish stance on inflation, but that has been at
odds with recently appointed Finance Minister P. Chidambaram who
last week warned high interest rates were burdening consumers.
"This data cannot be taken as evidence that inflation is
coming down," said A. Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Primary
Dealership in Mumbai.
"There are underlying risks. Crude prices have gone up, core
inflation is higher, so this fall in inflation may be
temporary," Prasanna said.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2
basis points to 8.22 percent from its previous close in volatile
trade. It traded in the range of 8.12 to 8.24 percent in the
day.
The country's one-year overnight index swap rate
was 3 bp higher at 7.78 percent and the five-year
rate was 4 bp higher at 7.09 percent on the
session from the previous day.
India's economy is growing at its slowest in almost a
decade, as shown by the unexpected fall in June industrial
output last week and by the slump in exports in preliminary
trade data issued on Tuesday.
However, inflation remains well above the RBI's comfort
level, believed to be at around 5 percent for headline WPI.
After cutting interest rates by an aggressive 50 bps in April,
the central bank has since kept policy on hold, disappointing
investors who had expected more aggressive action.
Subbarao on Monday maintained a hawkish tone, and prodded
the government to restrain its own borrowing.
Weaker-than-expected rainfalls so far in the monsoon season
have also raised concerns about a hike in food prices which
could add to inflation woes.
"The September rate decision will likely be a judgment call
by the central bank on whether they want to show confidence in
the new finance minister and support growth, or stick to the
tougher line," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist for
Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"Weak industrial output and very poor exports suggest that
there is rate cut scope, but we need to see how the monsoon
develops and what the outlook will be for food prices by then."
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam and
Jeremy Laurence)