MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian bond yields eased sharply in early trade on Friday as traders welcomed the central bank's move to buy bonds via an open market operation.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 8.17 percent, 4 basis points lower than its previous close.

After market hours, the Reserve Bank of India said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees of federal government bonds on Dec. 4 through open market operations.

Traders will watch the September-quarter gross domestic product data due to be released at 0530 GMT for cues during the day. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)