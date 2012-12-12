* 10-yr bond yield ends flat at 8.18 percent, seen
rangebound
* Inflation data on Friday seen as key
* Hopes for more OMOs also support debt markets
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI, Dec 12 Indian bond yields ended little
changed on Wednesday as traders geared up for key inflation data
due to be released at the end of the week, giving little weight
to a surprisingly strong jump in industrial output.
Inflation data is seen as key ahead of the Reserve Bank of
India's monetary policy review on Dec. 18, with many expecting a
cut in banks' cash reserve ratio, a tool the central bank has
been using of late to ease the cash crunch.
While most analysts expect the RBI to stay unchanged on
interest rates and see a potential easing by early next year as
more likely, a surprisingly weak wholesale price index data on
Friday could change some of those expectations.
"I don't see much downside from here in market. We have more
or less seen the worst, and unless inflation numbers are
particularly bad, we should definitely expect rate cuts in
January," said Parthapratim Mukherjee, president of treasury and
international banking at Axis Bank.
"Market will look for a reiteration of the guidance on
policy easing," Mukherjee said.
The benchmark bond yield ended flat at 8.18
percent after moving in an 8.17-8.19 percent band.
Data showed industrial production grew a
sharper-than-expected 8.2 percent year-on-year in October, but
markets barely reacted, discounting the data as a one-off number
following festive season demand.
Investors will now look at the RBI's liquidity management
after the central bank bought bonds via open market operations
over the past two weeks.
"The case for a rate cut today is no stronger than back in
October. We, therefore, expect the RBI to keep the policy rate
unchanged, although it may cut the CRR again and/or step up
open-market operations to address the beyond-comfort liquidity
deficit," HSBC said in a report.
India's short-end 1-year OIS and the benchmark 5-year OIS
rates ended up 1 basis point each at 7.67 percent and 7.09
percent respectively.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)