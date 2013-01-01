MUMBAI Jan 1 India's benchmark federal bond yield fell as much as 15 basis points in early trading on Tuesday after the central bank shifted a bond auction scheduled this week and said it will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds on Friday.

The 10-year yield fell to a low of 7.90 percent in early trade, as per data from the central bank's trading platform, but dealers said it was a one-off trade.

As of 0340 GMT, the yield was at 7.99 percent, falling below the repo rate of 8 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)