* India shifts 120 billion rupee bond sale to week ending
Feb 22
* RBI to buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds on Friday
* 10-year yield falls below repo rate
MUMBAI, Jan 1 Indian federal bonds rallied on
Tuesday, with the benchmark yield falling below the central
bank's current repo rate for the first time since early April
2011, after a scheduled auction was cancelled and the Reserve
Bank of India said it will buy more bonds.
Bonds extended a rally which began on Monday on growing
hopes that the government's increasing thriftiness will help
prevent any additional borrowing via bonds, and any excess
borrowing will be limited to shorter-dated treasury bills.
After trading hours on Monday, the central bank said a
federal bond auction for 120 billion rupees ($2.18 billion)
scheduled in the week ending Jan. 4 has been moved to the week
ending Feb. 22.
The RBI also said it will buy up to 80 billion rupees of
bonds via open market operations, its fifth such purchase since
it resumed OMOs in early December.
"Bonds are in a sweet spot. Postponement of the auction,
continuing OMOs, big buying from provident funds from SDL (state
development loans) interest and expectations of rate cut in
January are fuelling the current rally," said B. Prasanna, chief
executive at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
He expects the 10-year yield to touch 7.80-7.90 percent
levels during the current quarter.
The 10-year yield was trading at 7.99
percent at 0449 GMT, down 6 basis points from Monday's close and
below the RBI's repo rate of 8 percent.
It fell to a low of 7.90 percent in early trade, as per data
from the central bank's trading platform, which makes it a
two-year low for the benchmark paper, but dealers said there was
a single outlying trade executed at that level.
Bonds are widely expected to rally in early 2013 as the
central bank is expected to cut interest rates as early as
January and buy more bonds to ease a continued cash crunch in
the banking system.
Higher investment limits in local bonds for foreigners is
also expected to give a further fillip.
The government is also aiming to curb its expenditure, with
global rating agencies and investors putting pressure on New
Delhi to shore up its finances.
The federal government's cash balance with the central bank
rose to 9 billion rupees on Dec. 21 as against 1.84 billion
rupees in the previous week, a sign the government is holding
back on spending.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)