MUMBAI Jan 7 India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell to a more than two-year low on Monday as the absence of a weekly debt sale and hopes for a rate cut by the central bank at the end of this month extend a recent rally.

At 12:54 p.m. (0724 GMT), the 10-year bond yield was at 7.88 percent, its lowest since Sept. 29, 2010 and down 5 basis points on the day, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)