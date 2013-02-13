MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian federal bond yields fell in early trades on Wednesday after the central bank said it will buy bonds via open market operations.

Post trading hours Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said it will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of bonds on Feb. 15 through open market operations using the multiple price method.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 3 basis points at 7.84 percent.

The cash crunch in the banking system as reflected by the repo bids rose to an over one-month high to 1.24 trillion rupees on Tuesday.

The government is also slated to sell 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)