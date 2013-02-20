MUMBAI Feb 20 Indian federal bonds rose to their highest in two-and-a-half years on Wednesday after the government cancelled its last bond sale for the fiscal year scheduled for this week, raising hopes that it will be able to contain fiscal deficit within target.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell as much as 4 basis points to 7.78 percent, a level last seen on Aug. 9, 2010.

Post trading hours on Monday, the government cancelled its 120 billion rupee bond auction scheduled for this week, citing its build-up of cash balances with the central bank. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)