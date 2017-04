MUMBAI, July 12 India has widened trading bands for government bonds for Friday, the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India said on its website.

Trading bands have been widened to 30, 20 and 15 basis points around yields across various tenors.

FIMMDA Chief Executive C.E.S. Azariah also confirmed the widening of the trading bands.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan & Subhadip Sircar)