MUMBAI, July 29 The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India said there would be no trading bands for government bonds and other securities on Monday.

The trading body has been removing or relaxing trading bands in recent sessions in view of the sharp volatility in government bonds.

The central bank will review its monetary policy on Tuesday and will release its macroeconomic review for the June quarter later on Monday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)