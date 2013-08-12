(This story was first published in the August 10 issue of IFR Asia, a Thomson Reuters Publication)

* Rupee defence may unleash more overseas borrowing

* India considering relaxation of foreign funding rules

* Analysts say US$28bn needed to meet balance-of-payments gap

By Manju Dalal and Umesh Desai

Aug 12 (IFR) - India's efforts to support the weakening rupee are expected to trigger a flood of offshore debt offerings as regulators encourage more companies to raise funds overseas.

Reports of plans to relax overseas borrowing rules temporarily lifted the rupee last week after the partially convertible currency touched a new low of 61.80 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

A high-level committee was due to meet last Wednesday to discuss new rules for external commercial borrowings for Indian companies, according to people familiar with the situation.

No such measures were immediately forthcoming last week, but analysts believe the government has little choice. Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram already said on July 31 he would ask some public-sector companies to raise funds overseas, and credit analysts were braced for a surge in US dollar bond issues from the country.

India has traditionally restricted foreign-currency borrowings to prevent a build-up in foreign-exchange liabilities, and a more relaxed approach to external funding may trigger a dramatic spike in overseas bond offerings.

Relaxed rules may allow the Indian subsidiaries of multinational companies to raise working capital funding from their overseas parents. Restrictions on offshore loans of less than three years may also be lifted, allowing companies to borrow up to US$300m without needing the approval of the Reserve Bank of India. Current rules grant automatic approval only for debts with maturities of more than five years.

The relaxed ECB restrictions may also allow more local companies to refinance rupee debt overseas and double to US$1.5bn from US$750m the size of overseas loans eligible for automatic approval.

It is also expected that state-owned banks will receive special permission to raise Tier 1 capital overseas.

THE US$28 BILLION GAP

Indian companies would need to borrow about US$28bn overseas in the current financial year ending March 2014 to meet the country's balance-of-payments gap, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note last week. The weight of supply contributed to their bearish stance on Indian credit, they said.

"The current environment creates a negatively convex risk profile for these asset classes: the bear case could witness a sovereign rating downgrade, and the bull case could witness additional US dollar bond supply capping the upside," MS said in the August 7 report.

"If markets rally, for instance, due to global confidence improving, perhaps inspired by more stable US Treasury yields, it should open up capital markets, which Indian SOEs/sovereigns would be encouraged to tap in order to fund the BoP deficit."

According to the bank, raising US$28bn is a big ask, given that Indian financials and state-owned issuers have never issued more than US$8.5bn of overseas bonds in any one year. The enlarged amount will see India account for around 25% of all international bond issues from Asia, versus a historical maximum of 11%.

The rupee's slump is also complicating the picture. Borrowing more overseas will ease pressure on the currency, but Indian companies will be reluctant to lock in funds at today's prices.

Credit spreads on Indian SOE bonds widened when the rupee depreciated against the US dollar, the MS report said. Since May 2013, when the rupee started depreciating soon after the US Federal Reserve's looming withdrawal of monetary stimulus became more evident, Indian corporate bonds have widened 50bp versus Asian IG.

In the wake of this widening, it might be a tall order for price-sensitive Indian issuers to raise US$28bn over the next eight months, market players said.

So far in the financial year beginning April 1, Indian companies have raised about US$4.97bn in overseas currencies, according to Thomson Reuters data. The amount includes around US$1.4bn in loans and US$3.6bn in bonds.

In the last fiscal year ended March 2013, the total stood at US$21.7bn, including US$14.9bn in loans and US$6.76bn in bonds. (Reporting By Manju Dalal of IFR and Umesh Desai of Reuters; Editing by Steve Garton.)