(Corrects non-competitive bids accepted after central bank changes figure to 400,000 rupees from 40 million rupees) MUMBAI, Sept 23 * India cbank says receives 75 bids for 42.55 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 36 bids for 16.95 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction; devolved 13.05 billion rupees on primary dealers * India cbank says no partial allotment at 2042 bond auction * India cbank says accepts sole non-competitive bid for 400,000 rupees at 2042 bond auction * For more details on the auction, see: