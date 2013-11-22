* India cbank says receives 136 bids for 65.78 billion rupees at 2032 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 37 bids for 19.91 billion rupees at 2032 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 28.76 percent on sole bid at 2032 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all nine non-competitive bids for 94.5 million rupees at 2032 bond auction (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)