* India cbank says receives 231 bids for 143.28 billion rupees at 2023 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 144 bids for 69.87 billion rupees at 2023 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 76.5 percent on 12 bids at 2023 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 8 non-competitive bids for 133.45 million rupees at 2023 bond auction