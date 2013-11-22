* India cbank says receives 86 bids for 72.67 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction (not new 10-year benchmark 2023 bond) * India cbank says accepts 32 bids for 29.96 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction (not new 10-year benchmark 2023 bond) * India cbank says partial allotment of 35 percent on sole bid at 2042 bond auction (not new 10-year benchmark 2023 bond) * India cbank says accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 41 million rupees at 2042 bond auction (not new 10-year benchmark 2023 bond) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)