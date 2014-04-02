MUMBAI, April 2 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield hit a three-month high on Wednesday as hopes of open market purchases of bonds receded further and the market continued to price in fewer chances of a rate cut going forward.

The 10-year yield rose as much as 16 basis points on the day, to hit 8.96 percent, a level last seen on Dec. 27.

Traders were also disappointed over the choice of bonds at Friday's debt sale of 160 billion rupees ($2.68 billion) as most bonds on offer are illiquid, and there is worry about significant devolvement.

($1 = 59.7225 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)