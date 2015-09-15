* India sees inflows to its bonds as other markets suffer
By Rafael Nam and Karen Rebelo
MUMBAI, Sept 15 India's debt markets are
attracting foreign funds even as higher U.S. rates and concerns
about China are leading to selling in other emerging markets, a
remarkable turnaround for a country rocked two years ago by its
worst crisis in decades.
Foreign investors bought a net $36.84 million in Indian debt
in August, a small but significant amount given China's yuan
devaluation sparked outflows in countries such as Indonesia, in
the biggest sell-off since the "taper tantrum" of 2013.
At that time, India's bond market suffered substantial
outflows due to U.S. rate hike worries, a record high current
account deficit, double-digit inflation and a plunging rupee
currency. There were $12 billion in outflows from May
to September, the most among emerging markets tracked by HSBC.
But sentiment has turned around due to improved
macro-economic stability and a stronger rupee. As the Fed gears
up to raise U.S. interest rates as early as this week, India
looks set to outperform its emerging market peers.
Demand for India's benchmark 10-year bonds
has sent yields down around 5 basis points. In contrast,
Indonesia's 10-year bond yields are up around 76 bps.
"Some of the other Asian markets are more exposed to the
confluence of risks than India, including that stemming from
uncertainty around the Fed, weak commodities, China and high
foreign investor exposure," said Kenneth Akintewe, a fund
manager for Aberdeen Asset Management.
"In terms of commodities, India actually benefits from
falling commodity prices," Akintewe said, noting another plus
factor was the expectation that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
would further cut rates.
He said Aberdeen was also most overweight in onshore China
debt, as well as Indonesia, South Korea and Sri Lanka.
The optimism in bond markets contrasts with a more cautious
view in equity markets, which fell 6.6 percent in August after
record monthly sales from foreign investors reducing their
overweight positions.
PASSAGE TO INDIA
Foreign investors have now bought a net $7.8 billion in
Indian bonds this year, nearly exhausting their $30 billion
allocation for government bonds. They have used up 76 percent of
their $50 billion limit in corporate debt.
Foreign investor exposure to Indian debt is relatively small
compared to some other emerging markets due to regulatory
limits. Analysts say these limits will help insulate the market
from a sell-off when the Fed raises rates.
Also reassuring foreign investors is subdued consumer
inflation which eased to a record low of 3.66
percent in August, far from the double digit levels in 2013.
Easing inflation is expected to spur the RBI to cut the key
lending rate by a further 25 bps later this month, for a total
of one percentage point this year.
Meanwhile, India's current account gap narrowed to 1.2
percent of gross domestic product in the April-June quarter, far
from the record high of 4.8 percent in the year to March 2013,
while the government has pledged to keep its fiscal deficit at
3.9 percent of GDP in the year to March.
India has boosted foreign exchange reserves too. They are
near a record $355.459 billion hit in mid-June, enough to cover
imports for nine to 10 months.
"Macroeconomic fundamentals of India are significantly
better than its emerging market peers," said Nagaraj Kulkarni, a
senior rates strategist at Standard Chartered in Singapore.
Kulkarni added India is only the second country besides
China in which Standard Chartered has a "positive" outlook.
