* 1-yr and 5-yr OIS eased 3 bps each post data * 10-yr bond yield down 1 bp at 8.21 pct MUMBAI, Nov 12 India's overnight index swap rates fell and bond prices edged higher on Monday after industrial output unexpectedly contracted, piling more pressure on the central bank to review its tilt towards managing inflation, rather than supporting growth. However, data on Monday also showed consumer price inflation remained elevated, supporting the current consensus expectations for the central bank to avoid rate cuts until the January-March quarter. Pressure is also expected to remain on the government after a separate report showed the trade deficit widened, raising additional concerns about the country's current account deficit. Investors are looking ahead to the headline inflation data due on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the wholesale price index to have risen at a 11-month high of 7.96 percent from a year ago. Anubhuti Sahay, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank, called the industrial output data "an ugly print." "It is likely to raise expectation of an earlier action by the RBI, especially if it accompanied by a weaker inflation print on November 14th," Sahay said. Immediately after the data, the 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate fell around 3 basis points to 7.73 percent from levels before the data, while the 5-year OIS rate fell 3 bps to 7.12 percent, according to dealers. Swap at 1-yr is currently trading at 7.75 percent from 7.77 percent at the previous close and 5-year is at 7.14 percent from 7.15 percent. The benchmark bond yield was down 1 bp to 8.21 percent. Data on Monday showed the industrial production fell by 0.4 percent in September from a year ago, well below expectations for a 2.8 percent increase. The Reserve Bank of India has kept the policy repo rate at 8.00 percent since April despite growing pressure from the government and industry for action to revive the country's flagging economic growth. However, the central bank signalled at its last policy review on Oct. 30 that any rate cut would not come until the January-March quarter. The RBI's next review is on Dec. 18, and earlier this month RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said a decision to ease at that meeting was "highly improbable." Inflation remains elevated, as shown on Monday after data indicated consumer prices inflation rose 9.75 percent in October. The central bank has also indicated the government needs to undertake additional fiscal and economic reforms, despite already recently announcing a number of reform measures from diesel price hike to opening up the supermarket sector. The Indian rupee fell to a two-month low against the dollar after the country's trade deficit in October widened to $20.9 billion, marking a record high according to Credit Suisse estimates. The data is likely to aggravate concerns about India's current account deficit, a persistent source of concern for investors.