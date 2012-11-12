* 1-yr and 5-yr OIS eased 3 bps each post data
* 10-yr bond yield down 1 bp at 8.21 pct
MUMBAI, Nov 12 India's overnight index swap
rates fell and bond prices edged higher on Monday after
industrial output unexpectedly contracted, piling more pressure
on the central bank to review its tilt towards managing
inflation, rather than supporting growth.
However, data on Monday also showed consumer price inflation
remained elevated, supporting the current consensus expectations
for the central bank to avoid rate cuts until the January-March
quarter.
Pressure is also expected to remain on the government after
a separate report showed the trade deficit widened, raising
additional concerns about the country's current account deficit.
Investors are looking ahead to the headline inflation data
due on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the
wholesale price index to have risen at a 11-month high of 7.96
percent from a year ago.
Anubhuti Sahay, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank,
called the industrial output data "an ugly print."
"It is likely to raise expectation of an earlier action by
the RBI, especially if it accompanied by a weaker inflation
print on November 14th," Sahay said.
Immediately after the data, the 1-year overnight index swap
(OIS) rate fell around 3 basis points to 7.73
percent from levels before the data, while the 5-year OIS rate
fell 3 bps to 7.12 percent, according to dealers.
Swap at 1-yr is currently trading at 7.75 percent from 7.77
percent at the previous close and 5-year is at 7.14 percent from
7.15 percent.
The benchmark bond yield was down 1 bp to
8.21 percent.
Data on Monday showed the industrial production
fell by 0.4 percent in September from a year ago, well below
expectations for a 2.8 percent increase.
The Reserve Bank of India has kept the policy repo rate
at 8.00 percent since April despite growing
pressure from the government and industry for action to revive
the country's flagging economic growth.
However, the central bank signalled at its last policy
review on Oct. 30 that any rate cut would not come until the
January-March quarter.
The RBI's next review is on Dec. 18, and earlier this month
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said a decision to ease at that
meeting was "highly improbable."
Inflation remains elevated, as shown on Monday after data
indicated consumer prices inflation rose 9.75 percent in
October.
The central bank has also indicated the government needs to
undertake additional fiscal and economic reforms, despite
already recently announcing a number of reform measures from
diesel price hike to opening up the supermarket sector.
The Indian rupee fell to a two-month low against
the dollar after the country's trade deficit in October widened
to $20.9 billion, marking a record high according to Credit
Suisse estimates.
The data is likely to aggravate concerns about India's
current account deficit, a persistent source of concern for
investors.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters
Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)