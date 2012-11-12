* 10-yr bond yield down 1 bp at 8.21 pct * 1-yr OIS rate falls 2 bps to 7.75 percent * Industrial output falls, inflation elevated (Updates with closing levels) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Nov 12 India's overnight index swap rates fell and bond prices edged higher on Monday after industrial output unexpectedly contracted, piling more pressure on the central bank to shift from its focus on inflation towards supporting growth. However, data also showed consumer price inflation remained elevated, supporting current consensus expectations for the central bank to avoid rate cuts until the January-March quarter. Pressure is also expected to remain on the government after a separate report showed the trade deficit widened, raising additional concerns about the country's current account deficit. Investors are looking ahead to the headline inflation data due on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the wholesale price index to have risen 7.96 percent, marking a 11-month high. Anubhuti Sahay, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank, called the industrial output data "an ugly print." "It is likely to raise expectation of an earlier action by the RBI, especially if it accompanied by a weaker inflation print on November 14th," Sahay said. The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate fell 2 basis points to 7.75 percent from Friday's close, while the 5-year OIS rate fell 1 bp to 7.14 percent. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 bp to 8.21 percent. Domestic bond markets will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for public holidays. Data on Monday showed industrial production fell 0.4 percent in September from a year ago, well below expectations for a 2.8 percent increase. The Reserve Bank of India has kept the policy repo rate at 8 percent since April, and signalled at its last policy review last month that any rate cut would not come until the January-March quarter. The RBI's next review is on Dec. 18, and RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has already said a decision to ease at that meeting was "highly improbable." The central bank is expected to remain focused on inflation, with data on Monday showing consumer prices inflation rose 9.75 percent in October. The central bank has also indicated the government needs to undertake additional fiscal and economic reforms, despite already announcing a number of reform measures from diesel price hike to opening up the supermarket sector. Data on Monday also showed the country's trade deficit in October widened to $20.9 billion, marking a record high according to Credit Suisse estimates, which is likely to aggravate concerns about India's current account deficit. (Editing by Rafael Nam)