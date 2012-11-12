* 10-yr bond yield down 1 bp at 8.21 pct
* 1-yr OIS rate falls 2 bps to 7.75 percent
* Industrial output falls, inflation elevated
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Nov 12 India's overnight index swap
rates fell and bond prices edged higher on Monday after
industrial output unexpectedly contracted, piling more pressure
on the central bank to shift from its focus on inflation towards
supporting growth.
However, data also showed consumer price inflation remained
elevated, supporting current consensus expectations for the
central bank to avoid rate cuts until the January-March quarter.
Pressure is also expected to remain on the government after
a separate report showed the trade deficit widened, raising
additional concerns about the country's current account deficit.
Investors are looking ahead to the headline inflation data
due on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the
wholesale price index to have risen 7.96 percent, marking a
11-month high.
Anubhuti Sahay, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank,
called the industrial output data "an ugly print."
"It is likely to raise expectation of an earlier action by
the RBI, especially if it accompanied by a weaker inflation
print on November 14th," Sahay said.
The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate
fell 2 basis points to 7.75 percent from Friday's close, while
the 5-year OIS rate fell 1 bp to 7.14 percent.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 bp
to 8.21 percent.
Domestic bond markets will be closed on Tuesday and
Wednesday for public holidays.
Data on Monday showed industrial production fell
0.4 percent in September from a year ago, well below
expectations for a 2.8 percent increase.
The Reserve Bank of India has kept the policy repo rate
at 8 percent since April, and signalled at its last
policy review last month that any rate cut would not come until
the January-March quarter.
The RBI's next review is on Dec. 18, and RBI Governor
Duvvuri Subbarao has already said a decision to ease at that
meeting was "highly improbable."
The central bank is expected to remain focused on inflation,
with data on Monday showing consumer prices inflation rose 9.75
percent in October.
The central bank has also indicated the government needs to
undertake additional fiscal and economic reforms, despite
already announcing a number of reform measures from diesel price
hike to opening up the supermarket sector.
Data on Monday also showed the country's trade deficit in
October widened to $20.9 billion, marking a record high
according to Credit Suisse estimates, which is likely to
aggravate concerns about India's current account deficit.
