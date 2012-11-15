* The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate
falls 5 basis points to 7.70 percent, a level last seen on Oct.
30, while the 5-year OIS rate falls 4 bps to 7.10
percent, a level seen last on Nov. 7.
* Falls come after data on Wednesday showed headline inflation
rose 7.45 percent in October, much lower than expected and at
the slowest pace in eight months.
* The inflation report was released after data on Monday showed
an unexpected contraction in industrial output, with the
combination seen piling more pressure on the central bank to cut
interest rates to support growth.
* Pressure is also expected to remain on the government as the
muted response at the 2G telecom airwave auction raises concerns
about how the government will bridge the fiscal deficit target
for fiscal 2012/13
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/
archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)