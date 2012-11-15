* The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate falls 5 basis points to 7.70 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 30, while the 5-year OIS rate falls 4 bps to 7.10 percent, a level seen last on Nov. 7. * Falls come after data on Wednesday showed headline inflation rose 7.45 percent in October, much lower than expected and at the slowest pace in eight months. * The inflation report was released after data on Monday showed an unexpected contraction in industrial output, with the combination seen piling more pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates to support growth. * Pressure is also expected to remain on the government as the muted response at the 2G telecom airwave auction raises concerns about how the government will bridge the fiscal deficit target for fiscal 2012/13 (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)