MUMBAI Feb 14 India's 10-year government bond yield fell 3 basis points on Thursday, while the one-year overnight index swap also fell, after data showed lower-than-expected January wholesale price inflation.

The 10-year yield was trading at 7.81 percent from its 7.84 percent close on Wednesday.

The one-year OIS swap rate was at 7.60 percent, according to traders, down 4 bps from its previous close and down about 2 bps from levels before the data.

Data earlier showed annual WPI eased more than expected to 6.62 percent in January, below expectations for a rise of 7 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)