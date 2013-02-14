US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data points to accelerating economy
* Dow up 0.65 pct, S&P 500 up 0.76 pct, Nasdaq up 0.78 pct (Updates to close, changes byline)
MUMBAI Feb 14 India's 10-year government bond yield fell 3 basis points on Thursday, while the one-year overnight index swap also fell, after data showed lower-than-expected January wholesale price inflation.
The 10-year yield was trading at 7.81 percent from its 7.84 percent close on Wednesday.
The one-year OIS swap rate was at 7.60 percent, according to traders, down 4 bps from its previous close and down about 2 bps from levels before the data.
Data earlier showed annual WPI eased more than expected to 6.62 percent in January, below expectations for a rise of 7 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
NEW YORK, June 1 The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow industrials set record closing highs on Thursday after a batch of economic data suggested the U.S. economy was picking up speed.