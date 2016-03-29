People walk into the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in New Delhi, India. Picture taken March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India said foreign investors will be allowed to buy up to 275 billion rupees ($4.13 billion) in additional sovereign debt starting next month, as part of its previously announced plan to allow increased overseas investments.

The RBI said foreign institutional investors will be allowed to buy up to 105 billion rupees in government bonds from April 4 and up to 100 billion from July 5, according to a release on Tuesday.

Foreign investors would also be allowed to buy up to 35 billion rupees in state government debt for each of those two periods, the RBI said.

The planned additional investments are part of the RBI's announcement in September to gradually increase foreign investment in sovereign debt markets by March 2018.

As part of the announcement, the RBI also said it would allow any of the unutilised limits reserved for long-term foreign investors such as central banks by the end of the first half of the fiscal year to be opened up to all investors in the second half.

Currently, 80.51 percent of the limit available for long-term investors is used up, while the limit for foreign institutional investors is almost used up, as per data from National Securities Depository Ltd.

Foreign investors have turned buyers of Indian government and corporate bonds this month, with $319.2 million in net purchases after selling a net $1.3 billion in February.

($1 = 66.5205 rupees)

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)