By Suvashree Choudhury and Krishna Merchant
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Bankers are finding
new ways to sell India's "masala" bonds by structuring this
rupee-denominated debt issued abroad into derivatives, and then
sweetening the deal with leveraged returns of 12 to 13 percent
after fees and hedging.
Unveiled in 2015, masala bonds are not simply a way to
borrow overseas, they are also an attempt to make the
tightly-controlled rupee more widely available in
global markets, similar to the way in which China has moved to
sell more yuan debt to overseas investors.
So far four Indian issuers have sold a combined 78 billion
rupees ($1.18 billion) of the debt. Non-resident Indians (NRIs)
living in financial centres such as Hong Kong and Singapore are
ideal target investors as they are comfortable with rupee debt.
Some banks, including Credit Suisse and Nomura, are now
adding their own ingredient to the mix after turning about 12
billion rupees worth of the debt from HDFC Ltd and
Adani Transmission Ltd into "credit-linked notes"
derivatives, according to several sources involved in the sales.
Under this arrangement a bank provides funding of 80 percent
and the investor puts in only 20 percent to buy the derivative.
After paying for the dollar funding rate of about 1.5 percent, a
bank fee of 50 basis points, and short-term rupee hedging, the
eventual landed return for the investor comes to 12-13 percent,
thanks to the heavy leverage ratio.
The return is much higher than the nominal 8 percent or so
offered by unleveraged masala bonds and the highest for
similarly-rated debt, bankers said. These derivatives were then
sold in tranches to non-resident Indians.
"The extent of leverage provided to the investor by the
private bank varies and can go up to as high as 5 to 1," said
Shantanu Sahai, executive director and co-head of debt capital
markets at Nomura.
"This serves to significantly improve the returns for these
investors. As a result the majority of private banks use this
route to place such products with their clients."
Using the leverage to attract high net-worth individuals
hungry for yield in a world of zero and negative interest rates
could help promote this key initiative from Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, at a time when institutional investors are wary
because of the lack of secondary trading in the debt.
The key incentive for an issuer is the entire currency risk
is borne by the investor apart from credit and market risks. Any
sudden plunge in the rupee, or a sudden fall in value of the
masala bonds from which they are derived, could wipe out
returns.
Still, bankers say the risks are probably contained, given
the rupee has traded in a relatively narrow range over the past
few years due to India's rapid economic growth and the central
bank's efforts to contain inflation.
Bankers also say borrowers with higher ratings will be able
to issue masala bonds, making the debt relatively safer.
'NEW BABY'
Non-resident Indians are an ideal target for the masala
derivatives, given the high proportion of market-savvy NRI
finance professionals living in centres such as Singapore or
Hong Kong.
"The immediate interest is from offshore investors who see
the good yields available, and the opportunity to participate in
the India story through a company that demonstrates strong
governance," said Anand Natarajan, head of strategy and business
execution at Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd which is owned
by Temasek, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.
The timing works in bankers' favour as well, given the NRIs
are keen for an investment that can replace the high-yielding
dollar deposits they were offered by Indian lenders under a
central bank programme initiated in 2013 to raise dollars when
India suffered a currency crisis.
Many institutional investors have shied away from masala
bonds because of concerns the premiums on offer are not high
enough to compensate for the lack of secondary trading. That has
made it important for bankers to tap new potential buyers.
Among companies lined up to sell masala debt are housing
finance company Dewan Housing Finance Corp, Shriram
Transport Finance Co Ltd, and Fullerton India.
Bankers estimate about a third of these bonds could
potentially be turned into derivatives, helping to further boost
the young product.
"The masala bond is a new baby, and I am sure that with time
it will grow into a vibrant and strong adult one day," said
Jingdong Hua, vice-president and treasurer at IFC.
($1 = 66.3600 Indian rupees)
