MUMBAI Nov 16 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.26 million) via three-year bonds at 8.83 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The debt has a put/call option at the end of the second year.

Darashaw, ICICI Bank and ING Vysya are the arrangers to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 54.7900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)