MUMBAI Nov 16 Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd is planning to raise 12 billion rupees ($219.02 million) via lower tier II bonds at 8.93 percent coupon, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The LT2 bonds are rated AA+ by ICRA/CARE and have a maturity of 10 years, the sources. ($1 = 54.7900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)