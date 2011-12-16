NEW DELHI Dec 16 India is looking at
various ways to boost capital inflows, including reducing the
lock-in period for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in
some infrastructure bonds, a senior finance ministry official
told reporters on Friday.
The official said the lock-in period for some infra bonds
may be reduced from 3 years to a year, adding that the current
FII outflows from Indian equities was a temporary phenomenon.
Foreign funds have sold $300 million of Indian shares so
far this year, in sharp contrast to record investment of more
than $29 billion in 2010, and India's 30-share benchmark index
is down more than 23 percent, making it the
worst-performing major global market this year.
