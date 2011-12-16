India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May
India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.
NEW DELHI India is looking at various ways to boost capital inflows, including reducing the lock-in period for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in some infrastructure bonds, a senior finance ministry official told reporters on Friday.
The official said the lock-in period for some infra bonds may be reduced from 3 years to a year, adding that the current FII outflows from Indian equities was a temporary phenomenon.
Foreign funds have sold $300 million of Indian shares so far this year, in sharp contrast to record investment of more than $29 billion in 2010, and India's 30-share benchmark index is down more than 23 percent, making it the worst-performing major global market this year.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.