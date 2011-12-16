U.S. 100 dollar notes are seen at a bank in this picture illustration in Seoul September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

NEW DELHI India is looking at various ways to boost capital inflows, including reducing the lock-in period for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in some infrastructure bonds, a senior finance ministry official told reporters on Friday.

The official said the lock-in period for some infra bonds may be reduced from 3 years to a year, adding that the current FII outflows from Indian equities was a temporary phenomenon.

Foreign funds have sold $300 million of Indian shares so far this year, in sharp contrast to record investment of more than $29 billion in 2010, and India's 30-share benchmark index is down more than 23 percent, making it the worst-performing major global market this year.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)