MUMBAI, June 4 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield opened down 4 basis points on Monday, falling below 8.34 percent to its lowest level in two-and-half months, after RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn was reported to have said that there was scope for more rate cuts.

Gokarn was quoted by media late on Friday saying the central bank has more room to cut rates after the recent weak Jan-March GDP data and the fall in oil prices.

At 9:08 a.m., the 10-year bond yield was at 8.33 percent, down 4 basis points from Friday.

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was down 6 basis points at 7.60 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)