MUMBAI, June 4 India's benchmark 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest in two-and-half months on Monday, while the 1 year-swap rate hit its lowest since mid-September, on expectations the central bank could cut interest rates as early as this month.

Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Subir Gokarn, who handles monetary policy, was quoted by Bloomberg News as saying on Friday the central bank had more room to cut rates after Jan-March GDP slowed and as oil prices have eased.

Gokarn re-iterated that stance on Monday, saying the central bank had "elbow room" in monetary policy, not only because of falling oil prices but also because of core inflation, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The global economy is also seen vulnerable after weak U.S. jobs data, continued debt woes in the euro zone, and signs of a slowdown in China's economy are sharply denting demand for risk among investors.

"Gokarn's comments put a higher probability of a rate cut at the June policy meeting. Lower oil prices are also helping sentiment," said Anuj Tagra, a dealer with Union Bank of India.

At 10:15 a.m. local time, the 10-year bond yield was at 8.31 percent, its lowest since March 14, and down 6 basis points from Friday.

Bond yields have now dropped 21 basis points since its close on Wednesday, after January-March economic growth data came in at a much-lower-than-expected 5.3 percent, setting up expectations the central bank would be more open to monetary easing despite its previous concerns about inflation.

The recent slump in oil prices, with both U.S. crude and Brent futures below $100 a barrel, are also raising expectations for a rate cut.

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate fell 6 basis points to an 8-1/2 month low of 7.60 percent, heading for a seventh consecutive daily decline. Rates have dropped 40 basis points during this period.

The 5-year rate eased 4 basis points to 7.24 percent.

Until last week, traders had not expected a rate cut until later in the year, after the RBI cut the repo rate by 50 basis point rate cut in April and had issued blunt warnings about inflationary pressures.

However, Gokarn was quoted by media as saying on Friday there was room to ease monetary policy.

"The factors that are, perhaps, providing some more room, one is, growth has slowed down somewhat more than expected," Bloomberg quoted Gokarn as saying. "Second, oil prices have come down somewhat more than expected. Things are working on both sides. Inflation risks remain." (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)