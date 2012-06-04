(Updates with details, latest prices)

* Rate cut hopes send bond yields to 2-1/2 mth low

* 1-yr swaps fall to lowest since Sept 2011

* RBI's Gokarn comments add to rate cut hopes

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, June 4 India's benchmark 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest in two-and-half months on Monday, while the 1 year-swap rate hit its lowest since mid-September, on expectations the central bank could cut interest rates as early as this month.

Bond prices have rallied since India said on Thursday its economy grew a much lower-than-expected 5.3 percent in January-March, sparking expectations the central bank would have to switch from focusing on inflation to boosting growth.

Those hopes were further fuelled after a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India said falling oil prices, as well as declining core inflation, were other key factors that allowed room for the central bank to adjust interest rates. His comments reiterated ones he had made on Friday.

"I think yields may fall to 8 percent in the run-up to the policy. There has been a significant fall in oil prices, which will also help the rupee," said Mahendra Jajoo, chief investment officer, fixed income at Pramerica Asset Managers Ltd.

Jajoo added a 50 basis point was possible in June, given the weak GDP numbers.

The 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to settle at 8.34 percent from Friday's close, after falling at one point to 8.30 percent, its lowest since March 14.

Bond yields have dropped 18 basis points since the close on Wednesday, the day before India posted the GDP data. Pressure has also come from a slump in oil prices that have sent both U.S. crude and Brent futures below $100 a barrel.

As expectations for monetary easing rise, the lead-up to the RBI meeting on June 18 could prove volatile, with wholesale price inflation due out next week, while global risk factors continue to add to the uncertainty.

The RBI cut the repo rate in April by 50 basis points to 8 percent and had expressed reluctance to ease any further in the near-term because of inflationary pressures.

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate fell to an 8-1/2 month low of 7.60 percent at one point on Monday, though it closed at 7.62 percent, slightly lower than Friday. The 5-year rate eased 2 basis points to 7.26 percent.

Near-term rates have dropped for seven consecutive session for a total of nearly 40 basis points during this period.

Traders are now awaiting the details of a 150 billion bond sale by the government scheduled for the week to see whether a new 10-year paper will be issued.

Jajoo said that even if a new 10-year is issued this week, limited supply and positive sentiment will keep the existing benchmark yield capped. (Editing by Rafael Nam)