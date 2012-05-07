US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI May 7 India's central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of government bonds on Friday through an open market operation (OMO) following the persistent tightness in cash conditions.
The RBI will buy the 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bond, 8.97 percent 2030 bond and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds in the OMO, it said on Monday.
The central bank will hold the OMO auction from 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT) to 12:00 p.m.
The RBI had conducted an OMO last on March 30. ($1=52.9 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.