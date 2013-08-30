MUMBAI Aug 30 The Reserve Bank of India raised 62.30 billion rupees ($942.5 million) through the open market operation bond purchase auction on Friday, against the notified 80 billion rupees.

The RBI received total bids worth 212.23 billion rupees at the auction.

The cut-off price for the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds was 93.56 rupees, yielding 9.0886 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 9.1096 percent.

For the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 94.38 rupees, yielding 9.0771 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 9.1021 percent.

For the 8.32 percent 2032 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 93.20 rupees, yielding 9.0773 percent, much lower than the poll forecast of 9.1721 percent.

For the 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 91.84 rupees, yielding 9.0994 percent, much below the poll forecast of 9.1996 percent.

($1 = 66.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)