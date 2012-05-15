MUMBAI, May 15 Indian bond yields eased in early trading on Tuesday as traders welcomed the central bank's move to buy bonds via an open market operation. The benchmark 2021 bond yield was at 8.48 percent, down 4 basis points. The central bank said late on Monday it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of government bonds on Friday. The government will also sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. ($1 = 53.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)