MUMBAI, May 16 * Indian bond yields ease as the fall in global crude oil prices seen further easing inflationary pressures. Debt prices also benefit from a safe-haven bid due to global risk aversion. * The benchmark 2021 bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.48 percent. * Liquidity has improved but the central bank's suspected interventions in foreign exchange markets raise concerns. * The central bank's bond purchases of up to 120 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of government bonds help soothe sentiment. ($1 = 53.8050 Indian rupees)