MUMBAI, May 16 * Indian bond yields ease as the
fall in global crude oil prices seen further easing inflationary
pressures. Debt prices also benefit from a safe-haven bid due to
global risk aversion.
* The benchmark 2021 bond yield down 2 basis
points at 8.48 percent.
* Liquidity has improved but the central bank's suspected
interventions in foreign exchange markets raise concerns.
* The central bank's bond purchases of up to 120 billion rupees
($2.23 billion) of government bonds help soothe sentiment.
($1 = 53.8050 Indian rupees)
