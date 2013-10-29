(Corrects paragraph 1 to say cementing rate hike bets, not rate cut)

MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian government bond yields rose in early trade on Tuesday as the central bank's macroeconomic report released post-market hours on Monday was perceived to be hawkish, cementing rate hike bets at the central bank's policy review later in the day.

The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it expects inflation to remain near current elevated levels for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends in March, with analysts forecasting it to raise its policy interest rate for the second consecutive review due at 0530 GMT on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.70 percent at 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), up 4 basis points from its previous close. It is seen holding in a 8.65 to 8.70 percent range until the policy review release. (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)