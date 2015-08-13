MUMBAI Aug 13 India's benchmark 10-year bond yields dropped as much as 5 basis points on Thursday morning after a larger-than-expected fall in July retail inflation prompted investors to bet more aggressively on further rate cuts.

India's retail inflation cooled to a record low in July and annual growth in industrial production hit a four-month high in June, bringing cheer to investors fretting that gridlock in parliament is stalling reforms.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.76 percent at 0348 GMT, down 4 basis points on the day after having hit 7.75 percent in opening trades.

Traders are now hopeful of rate cut sooner than later but expect some profit-taking to kick in later in the session and see a bottom for the 10-year bond yield at around 7.70 percent in the near-term. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)