* Benchmark bond yield sharply up at 8.26 pct at open
* Fall in repo borrowing points to easing cash deficit
* January inflation data due next week eyed for cues
(Updates to mid morning)
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian federal bond yields
were perched at over a one-week high on Wednesday as the central
bank paused on open market operation announcement with liquidity
situation easing.
At 11:24 a.m. (0554 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.23 percent, after touching a high of
8.26 percent -- a level last seen on Jan. 31. The yield closed
at 8.19 percent on Tuesday.
"Overall sentiment in the market is bearish after there was
no buyback announcement yesterday," said Sandeep Bagla, senior
vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
The central bank normally announces its debt buy via OMO on
Tuesdays, after the market closes. OMOs help the market
participants make room for the debt auction by the government
besides easing the liquidity squeeze in the banking system.
Apart from Friday's bond sale to raise 120 billion rupees
($2.44 billion), the government will also sell 90 billion rupees
of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day
treasury bills on Wednesday.
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn indicated
on Wednesday the central bank will continue to buy bonds through
open market operations (OMOs) and said there was no decision to
stop them.
OMOs will be done in response to the overnight cash rate and
banks' daily borrowing from the RBI's repo counter under its
liquidity adjustment facility, he said.
Repo borrowings by banks on Tuesday stayed below 1 trillion
rupees for the second straight day in a month, with banks
borrowing 911.30 billion rupees from the RBI's repo window on
Tuesday, lower than Monday's 987.60 billion rupees.
The RBI has bought bonds worth 807.2 billion rupees since
late November, while a reduction in the cash reserve ratio in
January released 320 billion rupees.
"OMOs have been successful in partly offsetting the supply
pressure. So any reduction in the size or frequency of OMOs will
lead to bouts of supply pressure," said Nagraj Kulkarni, senior
rate strategist at Standard Chartered Bank.
Traders expect the December India factory output data which
is due on Friday, and headline inflation data for January to be
released on Feb. 14 to provide directional cues for the market.
Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was
94.75 billion rupees, higher than the daily average of about 55
billion rupees in the first three hours of trade.
The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.38
percent from 7.33 percent on Tuesday, while the one-year rate
at 8.14 percent from 8.09 percent.
($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)