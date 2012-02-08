* Benchmark bond yield sharply up at 8.26 pct at open

* Fall in repo borrowing points to easing cash deficit

* January inflation data due next week eyed for cues (Updates to mid morning)

MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian federal bond yields were perched at over a one-week high on Wednesday as the central bank paused on open market operation announcement with liquidity situation easing.

At 11:24 a.m. (0554 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.23 percent, after touching a high of 8.26 percent -- a level last seen on Jan. 31. The yield closed at 8.19 percent on Tuesday.

"Overall sentiment in the market is bearish after there was no buyback announcement yesterday," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The central bank normally announces its debt buy via OMO on Tuesdays, after the market closes. OMOs help the market participants make room for the debt auction by the government besides easing the liquidity squeeze in the banking system.

Apart from Friday's bond sale to raise 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion), the government will also sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills on Wednesday.

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn indicated on Wednesday the central bank will continue to buy bonds through open market operations (OMOs) and said there was no decision to stop them.

OMOs will be done in response to the overnight cash rate and banks' daily borrowing from the RBI's repo counter under its liquidity adjustment facility, he said.

Repo borrowings by banks on Tuesday stayed below 1 trillion rupees for the second straight day in a month, with banks borrowing 911.30 billion rupees from the RBI's repo window on Tuesday, lower than Monday's 987.60 billion rupees.

The RBI has bought bonds worth 807.2 billion rupees since late November, while a reduction in the cash reserve ratio in January released 320 billion rupees.

"OMOs have been successful in partly offsetting the supply pressure. So any reduction in the size or frequency of OMOs will lead to bouts of supply pressure," said Nagraj Kulkarni, senior rate strategist at Standard Chartered Bank.

Traders expect the December India factory output data which is due on Friday, and headline inflation data for January to be released on Feb. 14 to provide directional cues for the market.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 94.75 billion rupees, higher than the daily average of about 55 billion rupees in the first three hours of trade.

The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.38 percent from 7.33 percent on Tuesday, while the one-year rate at 8.14 percent from 8.09 percent. ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)