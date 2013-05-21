MUMBAI May 21 Investors in India's rocketing
bond market are betting heavily on the central bank shedding
some of its habitual caution by both cutting interest rates and
injecting liquidity, but some analysts reckon hopes for further
easing are becoming overblown.
Following a suprisingly benign inflation reading for April
and what investors interpreted as unexpectedly dovish comments
from Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao last week,
benchmark bond yields have plunged to their lowest since
December 2009.
With annual wholesale price inflation dropping below 5
percent and into the central bank's comfort zone for the first
time in more than three years, the market expects the RBI to cut
its policy repo rate, currently set at 7.25 percent, by a
quarter point for a fourth time this year at a policy review on
June 17.
It is also expected to carry out open market operations to
redress an acute liquidity shortage that partly explains why
banks have failed to lower lending rates to companies and
consumers by more than they have done, despite the cuts in
official rates.
These expectations have translated into a more than 40 basis
point fall in ten-year bond yields so far this
month, which, if there is no late reversal, would give the
market its biggest monthly gain in three years.
But high expectations carry a risk of deep disappointment.
"If the RBI doesn't deliver on these expectations, there is
likely to be some sell-off," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed
income at Principal PNB Asset Management. "There doesn't seem to
be any reason why RBI shouldn't cut, given the data."
The greater uncertainty appears to hang over how much debt
the central bank will be willing to buy through OMOs.
"I don't see the RBI cutting rates and injecting large doses
of liquidity at the same time," said a fund manager at a
domestic investment house who declined to be identified.
"It is not a very aggressive central bank. And the situation
definitely does not warrant such an action."
Consumer price inflation, running at over 9 percent, will
have to come down, and India's high fiscal and current account
deficits will need to improve before Subbarao is likely to feel
comfortable taking aggressive easing
measures.
FILLING THE GAP
After each rate cut this year, the RBI has warned that the
scope for further easing was limited.
Yet, when Subbarao said on May 14 that he would take falling
inflation into account when making decisions on interest rates,
investors seized on the remark to set off on a bull run.
"The markets are fundamentally treating every comment by the
RBI as a change in stance," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief
economist at Bank of Baroda. "But RBI is clearly saying that
there is no change in stance and inflation considerations are
still on its radar."
The RBI is expected to add liquidity to fill some of the
shortfall caused by government reluctance to spend, as New Delhi
tries to contain its fiscal deficit. The question is by how
much. Nitsure doubted whether the RBI would resort to aggressive
OMOs, and she does not expect the repo rate to be cut at next
month's policy review.
Ideally, bankers want the RBI to reduce the cash reserve
ratio (CRR), or the amount of cash deposits banks must keep at
the central bank, to improve their lending power. But at 4.0
percent, it is already at its lowest in three decades, giving
little room to bring it down further.
"The scope for further reduction in the CRR is very, very
limited," said a senior RBI official, who declined to be
identified.
Markets are pricing in at least 200-300 billion rupees
($3.6-$5.5 billion) worth of OMOs before the end of June,
betting the central bank will need to inject liquidity to avoid
cutting interest rates again to no effect.
Reflecting the tight liquidity, banks' borrowing from the
RBI's repo window has regularly surged to around 1 trillion
rupees this month, well above the central bank's comfort zone of
around 650 billion rupees.
The government has parked around one trillion rupees at the
RBI as of March, roughly twice the amount normally held there,
although some analysts say that has come down to around 600-700
billion rupees. The RBI does not disclose the actual balances.
Getting that money into circulation is critical to restoring
liquidity since government spending contributes about 11 percent
of India's gross domestic product.
Most analysts expect this money to be spent in the lead-up
to general elections due by next May, in order to curry favour
with voters. But an economy expected to have grown in the last
fiscal year at its slowest pace in a decade, needs money faster,
putting the onus on the RBI. But it can only do so much.
"RBI will try to keep liquidity comfortable via OMOs or a
partial CRR cut. But they will carry out OMOs only to a certain
extent," said Bank of Baroda's Nitsure. "Because of still high
consumer price inflation and high current account deficit, OMOs
cannot continue on a sustained basis."
($1 = 55 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Simon Cameron-Moore)