MUMBAI May 9 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell as much as 4 basis points to 8.72 percent, its lowest since March 13, tracking a broad market rally on hopes that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win a majority in the ongoing elections.

BJP is seen by investors as being more investor and business friendly. Election results are due on May 16.

But yields are unlikely to drop further, ahead of the 160 billion rupees ($2.67 billion) debt sale later in the day, which includes 70 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year paper. ($1 = 60.0050 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)