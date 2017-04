MUMBAI May 17 India's benchmark 10-year rose after Standard & Poor's reiterated its "negative" outlook for India's sovereign ratings, citing uncertainty on growth prospects.

The 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 7.41 percent from levels before the statement. The yield closed at 7.39 percent on Thursday.

Bonds were already falling on the back of profit-taking after yields earlier fell to a 3-1/2 year low of 7.32 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)