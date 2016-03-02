The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI India's finance ministry and Reserve Bank of India officials will meet during March 15-20 to decide borrowing calendar for the financial year beginning from April 1, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

The government announced gross market borrowing of 6 trillion rupees ($88.65 billion) in its annual budget for 2016/17, in line with market expectation, while sticking to the overall fiscal deficit target of 3.5 percentage of the gross domestic product. ($1 = 67.6800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)