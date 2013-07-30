A man makes a phone call while standing near a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) crest at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 6 basis points on Tuesday as the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) macro-economic report suggested it will prioritise rupee stability, in a signal that current defence measures would remain in place for the time being.

The RBI, which has taken a series of measures to support the battered rupee, said on Monday it will continue to manage money market liquidity in order to balance financial stability, growth and inflation.

The RBI is likely to leave policy interest rates unchanged later on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 6 basis points to 8.19 percent from its previous close as of 9:07 am IST.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)