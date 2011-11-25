MUMBAI Nov 25 India on Friday sold 130 billion rupees of bonds but the sale partly devolved on primary dealers, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

The bank set a cut-off price of 93.00 rupees at the auction of the floating rate bond maturing 2020, above forecast of 92.50 rupees in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds came in at 101.18 rupees, yielding 8.9930 percent, broadly in-line with 8.9904 percent estimated in the Reuters poll.

It also set a cut-off price of 90.22 rupees for the 8.30 percent federal bond maturing in 2040 yielding 9.2794 percent, above 9.2379 percent estimated in the Reuters poll.

The 2024 and 2040 bonds were fully sold while primary dealers had to buy 1.03 billion rupees worth of 2020 floating rate bonds, the central bank added. For the Reuters poll on the auction results, please see: (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Aditya Phatak)