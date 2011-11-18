MUMBAI Nov 18 India on Friday sold 130 billion rupees of bonds but the sale partly devolved on primary dealers, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

The bank set a cut-off price of 94.93 rupees at the auction of the 7.83 percent, 2018 bonds, yielding 8.8840 percent. The yield is marginally below a forecast 8.8861 percent yield in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds came in at 99.70 rupees, yielding 8.8349 percent, above 8.8166 percent estimated in the Reuters poll.

It also set a cut-off price of 92.95 rupees for the 8.28 percent federal bond maturing in 2027 yielding 9.1280 percent, in line with 9.1217 percent estimated in the Reuters poll.

The 2018 and 2027 bonds were fully sold while primary dealers had to buy 11.50 billion rupees worth of 2021 bonds, the central bank added. For the Reuters poll on the auction results, please see:

Following the results, the new 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.83 percent, matching its cut-off set at the auction. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)