MUMBAI Dec 2 India on Friday sold 130 billion rupees of bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

The bank set a cut-off price of 95.94 rupees at the auction of the 7.83 percent, 2018 bonds, yielding 8.6713 percent. The cut-off yield is slightly higher than a forecast 8.6521 percent yield in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds came in at 100.49 rupees, yielding 8.7134 percent, lower than 8.7195 percent estimated in the Reuters poll.

It also set a cut-off yield of 8.97 percent at the auction of the new 19-year federal bond maturing in 2030, below 9.02 percent estimated in the Reuters poll.

All bonds were fully sold, the central bank added. For the Reuters poll on the auction results, please see: (Reporting by Swati Bhat)