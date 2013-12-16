MUMBAI Dec 16 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees of bonds on Dec. 20, it said in a statement on Monday.

The RBI will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees each of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds and new 30-year 2043 bonds. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)