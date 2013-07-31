MUMBAI, July 31 The Securities and Exchange
Board of India (SEBI) slightly shortened the time period by
which foreign investors must use up their government debt limits
to ensure that all of the unused quotas are put on sale at each
monthly auction.
Foreign investors will now have to use their debt quotas by
the 17th of each month, instead of the 19th. The rule change
would make the sale of these debt limits more efficient.
SEBI auctions these quotas each month on the 20th, but
determines the amount of unutilised quotas available for sale as
of the end of the day on the 18th.
According to the previous rule, this meant that unutilised
debt quotas on the 19th could only be auctioned the following
month. By pushing the deadline to use up the debt quotas till
the 17th, SEBI will ensure that all unused bond limits are sold
each month.
India allows foreign investors to buy domestic debt by
selling them debt quotas, giving them the right to invest in
debt up to the limit bought.
For the SEBI circular click on
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)