By Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta
| MUMBAI, March 27
MUMBAI, March 27 Shorter-dated Indian government
bonds remain the one lucrative opportunity in debt markets after
a tough March burnt investors who bet on a rally that failed to
take off.
A lacklustre 2013/14 federal budget and a central bank
turning gun-shy on interest rates have erased most of the strong
debt gains this year, denting hopes that 2013 would be stellar
for Indian government bonds.
As investors re-adjust their expectations, bonds with
maturities of four years or less are showing appeal, as the
government's gross sales of $107 billion of bonds will focus on
longer tenors.
Simultaneously, India also plans to buy back 500 billion
rupees ($9.23 billion) of debt with shorter maturities, which
would directly benefit investors if the country opts to buy
those securities from them as opposed to from the central bank.
"We are likely to see a pivotal steepening of the curve as
it would be caused by both short-end coming down and long-end
going higher," said Nagaraj Kulkarni, a senior rates strategist
for South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
Kulkarni expects the spread between 1-year treasury bills
and 10-year benchmark bond yields to
touch 40 basis points from 17 bps at current levels.
Expectations for an outperformance at the short-end are
being driven by India's plan to borrow 3.49 trillion rupees in
the April-September period by primarily targeting debt
maturities of 10-14 years.
The amount sold in the six-month period represents 60
percent of the total gross 5.79 trillion rupees ($106.86
billion) in borrowing targeted for the full fiscal year.
The heavy supply should pressure 10-year bonds at a time
when yields have already risen 15 bps after India unveiled a
fiscal budget for the year starting in April that increased
spending by targeting higher revenue.
The skepticism about the budget plan was then compounded
after the Reserve Bank of India stuck to a cautious tone on
future monetary policy easing despite cutting interest rates for
a second time this year on March 19.
By contrast, shorter-end bonds could rally from the lack of
debt sales in these maturities. Nomura expects the 8.07 percent
July 2017 bond to hit 7.60 percent by the end of
April from 7.88 percent at current levels.
Simultaneously India plans to buy back 500 billion rupees in
debt and exchange them with longer debt. These purchases are
expected to focus on bonds maturing between 2015 and 2018 given
the government faces the most maturing debt in those years.
[Graphic on redemptions: ]
A key issue will be whether the government opts to buy back
and exchange the debt from bond investors directly as opposed to
purchasing the debt from RBI.
In meetings with RBI officials, traders and primary brokers
have suggested splitting the two operations: buying short-dated
debt from markets, but then directing insurers and pension funds
to buy longer-dated debt directly from the central bank,
according to four market participants who attended.
That split would not only support shorter-dated bonds, but
would reduce pricing pressures on longer-dated bonds given
insurers and pension funds are steady buyers of these longer
maturities due to their balance sheet requirements.
"The market is concerned that there will be incremental
supply of debt at the longer-end if switch happens in the
market," said a primariy dealer who attended the meeting.
"So it would be phenomenally positive if the switch happens
with the RBI."
($1 = 54.3250 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Sanjeev Miglani)