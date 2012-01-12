Jan 12 Details of outstanding dated-securities issued by the Government of India: (Part II) Security Issued on Issue size Maturity 6-Month Coupon Cutoff date in Mln Rs. Date coupon due on Price Yield (Mln Rs.) ======== ========= ======== ========= ======= =============== ================= 08.30-40 02-Jul-10 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul - 8.3000 08.30-40b 02-Aug-10 20000.000 02-Jul-40 830.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 99.67 8.3290 08.30-40c 23-Aug-10 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 98.90 8.3995 08.30-40d 06-Sep-10 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 98.90 8.3993 08.30-40e 27-Sep-10 20000.000 02-Jul-40 830.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 99.25 8.3668 08.30-40f 11-Oct-10 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 98.69 8.4187 08.30-40g 25-Oct-10 20000.000 02-Jul-40 830.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 98.10 8.4741 08.30-40h 15-Nov-10 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 97.91 8.4924 08.30-40i 06-Dec-10 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 97.90 8.4940 08.30-40j 27-Dec-10 20000.000 02-Jul-40 830.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 98.45 8.4431 08.30-40k 17-Jan-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 97.54 8.5288 08.30-40l 07-Feb-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 97.01 8.5789 08.30-40m 11-Apr-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 98.78 8.4108 08.30-40n 25-Apr-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 97.84 8.4994 08.30-40o 16-May-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 96.39 8.6393 08.30-40p 30-May-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 96.20 8.6583 08.30-40q 04-Jul-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 96.20 8.6598 08.30-40r 18-Jul-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 96.91 8.5902 08.30-40s 01-Aug-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 95.49 8.7289 08.30-40t 16-Aug-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 96.92 8.5886 08.30-40u 05-Sep-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 96.09 8.6692 08.30-40v 10-Oct-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 93.59 8.9204 (Dev PD-705.83 cr) 08.30-40w 31-Oct-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 93.03 8.9787 08.30-40x 14-Nov-11 30000.000 02-Jul-40 1245.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 90.45 9.2535 (Dev PD-861.38 cr) 08.30-40y 28-Nov-11 40000.000 02-Jul-40 1660.000 02-Jan 02-Jul 90.22 9.2794 08.83-41 12-Dec-11 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 8.83 - 08.83-41b 02-Jan-12 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 100.05 8.8243 ========== Total 24913334.690 Notes: cr--crore; 1 crore--10 million; rs--rupees. n.a.--not applicable; YTM--yield to maturity. b/c/d/e/f/g/h/i/j/k/l/m/n/o/p/q/r/s/t/u/v/w/x/y/z :reissue 2nd/3rd/4th/5th/ 6th/7th/8th/9th/10th/11th/12th/13th/14th/15th/16th/17th/18th/19th/20th/21st/ 22nd/23rd/24th/25th/26th issue merged with respective first issue. A: issued to RBI on "private placement-cum-tap basis". r: privately-placed with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). t: "on tap" issue. FRB3: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.34 Floating rate bond to be resetted every 6 months. (Devolvement on PD's at 115.00 cr rupees. Previous the coupon was 8.52%, 7.56%, 5.56%, 4.90%, 4.12%, 6.70%, 8.01%, 7.92%, 8.04%, 7.33%, 6.69%, 6.29%, 5.93%, 4.82%, 4.77%, 5.26%, 5.92%, 6.84%) FRB4: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.14 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 5.10%, 4.01%, 7.66%, 7.86%, 6.20%, 5.73%, 4.59%, 5.09%) FRB6: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.09 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 7.08%, 4.63%, 7.81%, 7.57%, 7.04%, 5.96%, 5.60%, 4.62%) FRB7: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.04 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 5.05%, 3.91%, 7.49%, 7.83%, 6.15%, 5.66%, 4.49%) FRB8: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.19 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 5.66%, 4.11%, 8.01%, 7.88%, 6.83%, 5.78%, 4.71%) FRB9: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.50 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 6.36%, 4.26%, 9.87%, 7.48%, 7.5%, 6.24%, 5.12%) FRB10:CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.45 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 6.91%, 4.81%, 9.77%, 7.85%, 7.39%, 6.06%, 5.47%) FRB11:Subordinated debt of IDFC was transferred against a new dated security viz. GOI FRB 2035 which was issued to the RBI on a pvt. placement basis. The Bonds will carry a coupon of 6.49% for the 1st 5 yrs and will be Reset every 5 yrs. The coupon of the FRB has been fixed on the basis of secondary mkt transactions in GOI securities on January 24 2005. (Previous the coupon was 6.49%) FRB12:Floating rate bond to be resetted every 6 months. (Previous the coupon was 8.23%, 7.23%, 4.92%, 3.79%) ^^: Notional Date of issue is 25th Mar 03 # : Reissue in lieu of buyback. @ : RBI has bought back 12.22% 2008-205crs 12.25% 2010-985crs 12.32% 2011-1538crs 08.00% 2011-5crs 11.50% 2011-884crs 12.00% 2011-140crs 10.25% 2012-181crs 09.00% 2013-248crs 12.40% 2013-1708crs 10.47% 2015-570crs 11.50% 2015-613crs 10.45% 2018-284crs on 22 July 2003. 6.57% 2011-3000 crs on 16 January 2009 $ : Conversion of Nationalised Banks Recapitalisation Bond Source : www.rbi.org.in MSS de-sequested details - www.finmin.nic.in