Oct 8 Details of outstanding dated-securities issued by the Government of India: ( Part II I) Security Issued on Issue size Maturity 6-Month Coupon Cutoff date in Mln Rs. Date coupon due on Price Yield (Mln Rs.) ======== ========= ======== ========= ======= =============== ================= 08.83-41 12-Dec-11 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 8.83 - 08.83-41b 02-Jan-12 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 100.05 8.8243 08.83-41c 23-Jan-12 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 103.59 8.4958 08.83-41d 06-Feb-12 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 103.00 8.5488 08.83-41e 21-Feb-12 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 102.44 8.5996 08.83-41f 12-Mar-12 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 102.22 8.6195 08.83-41g 04-Apr-12 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 97.65 9.0571 08.83-41h 23-Apr-12 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 100.20 8.8091 08.83-41i 07-May-12 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 98.31 8.9926 08.83-41j 21-May-12 20000.000 12-Dec-41 883.000 12-Jun 12-Dec 99.01 8.9246 08.83-41k 04-Jun-12 20000.000 12-Dec-41 883.000 12-Jun 12-Dec 101.10 8.7253 08.83-41l 25-Jun-12 20000.000 12-Dec-41 883.000 12-Jun 12-Dec 102.13 8.6290 08.83-41m 09-Jul-12 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 101.91 8.6488 08.83-41n 23-Jul-12 20000.000 12-Dec-41 883.000 12-Jun 12-Dec 102.77 8.5691 08.83-41o 06-Aug-12 20000.000 12-Dec-41 883.000 12-Jun 12-Dec 101.90 8.6489 08.83-41p 21-Aug-12 20000.000 12-Dec-41 883.000 12-Jun 12-Dec 101.89 8.6495 08.83-41q 03-Sep-12 20000.000 12-Dec-41 883.000 12-Jun 12-Dec 102.22 8.6188 08.83-41r 24-Sep-12 20000.000 12-Dec-41 883.000 12-Jun 12-Dec 103.00 8.5471 08.83-41s 08-Oct-12 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 104.37 8.4235 ========== Total 28907125.290 Notes: cr--crore; 1 crore--10 million; rs--rupees. n.a.--not applicable; YTM--yield to maturity. b/c/d/e/f/g/h/i/j/k/l/m/n/o/p/q/r/s/t/u/v/w/x/y/z :reissue 2nd/3rd/4th/5th/ 6th/7th/8th/9th/10th/11th/12th/13th/14th/15th/16th/17th/18th/19th/20th/21st/ 22nd/23rd/24th/25th/26th issue merged with respective first issue. A: issued to RBI on "private placement-cum-tap basis". r: privately-placed with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). t: "on tap" issue. FRB3: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.34 Floating rate bond to be resetted every 6 months. (Devolvement on PD's at 115.00 cr rupees. Previous the coupon was 8.87%, 8.52%, 7.56%, 5.56%, 4.90%, 4.12%, 6.70%, 8.01%, 7.92%, 8.04%, 7.33%, 6.69%, 6.29%, 5.93%, 4.82%, 4.77%, 5.26%, 5.92%, 6.84%) FRB4: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.14 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 8.20%,5.10%, 4.01%, 7.66%, 7.86%, 6.20%, 5.73%, 4.59%, 5.09%) FRB6: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.09 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 7.08%, 4.63%, 7.81%, 7.57%, 7.04%, 5.96%, 5.60%, 4.62%) FRB7: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.04 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 7.85%, 5.05%, 3.91%, 7.49%, 7.83%, 6.15%, 5.66%, 4.49%) FRB8: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.19 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 8.49%,5.66%, 4.11%, 8.01%, 7.88%, 6.83%, 5.78%, 4.71%) FRB9: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.50 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 8.82%,6.36%, 4.26%, 9.87%, 7.48%, 7.5%, 6.24%, 5.12%) FRB10:CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.45 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 8.70%, 6.91%, 4.81%, 9.77%, 7.85%, 7.39%, 6.06%, 5.47%) FRB11:Subordinated debt of IDFC was transferred against a new dated security viz. GOI FRB 2035 which was issued to the RBI on a pvt. placement basis. The Bonds will carry a coupon of 6.49% for the 1st 5 yrs and will be Reset every 5 yrs. The coupon of the FRB has been fixed on the basis of secondary mkt transactions in GOI securities on January 24 2005. (Previous the coupon was 6.49%) FRB12:Floating rate bond to be resetted every 6 months. (Previous the coupon was 8.76%, 8.23%, 7.23%, 4.92%, 3.79%) ^^: Notional Date of issue is 25th Mar 03 # : Reissue in lieu of buyback. @ : RBI has bought back 10.25% 2012-181crs, 09.00% 2013-248crs, 12.40% 2013-1708crs, 10.47% 2015-570crs, 11.50% 2015-613crs, 10.45% 2018-284crs on 22 July 2003. $ : Conversion of Nationalised Banks Recapitalisation Bond ##: Call Put Option for 5 Crores was carried out by 1 SGL account holder Source : www.rbi.org.in MSS de-sequested details - www.finmin.nic.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222 / 3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)